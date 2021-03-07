Memorial cruise continues community support for families of Billings teens

Tolliver added that he wanted to thank everyone who helped organize the event, which came to involve securing air space from the airport for the balloon release and also working with the Billings Police Department to ensure that motorists on the cruise followed traffic laws.

Devere's mother Brenda Opitz said that Sunday's event was another reminder of how the Billings community has embraced her as she deals with the loss of her son.

Conner Devere was 16 and would have turned 17 on March 1. He loved riding dirt bikes but struggled choosing between his other loves of hunting and fishing.

"You know he was just so giving and so kind and he made everybody laugh," Opitz said. "That was like his gift. It just came natural."

Summing up who her son was, Opitz said that he "made family time family time."

Devere's mother said she isn't originally from Billings but that she has lived in the city since Conner was born. Owning and operating a home daycare, Opitz said she doesn't often get out into the community, which has made the widespread support for her and the other families affected in the crash all that more moving. From a financial perspective, the donations that have poured in have allowed her to not worry about how she would pay the bills amid a time of grief.