Memorial cruise continues community support for families of Billings teens

A memorial cruise for three Billings West High students killed in a car crash in February began with rumbling engines and ended with quiet as dozens of people let go of balloons and watched them float above the West High football field.
The cruise was put on by Billings Cars and Coffee, a local group of car enthusiasts that typically meets up on weekends near a coffee shop.
Eddie Tolliver, who worked to organize the event, said the estimated turnout was about 300 people and somewhere around 200 vehicles. The event began at about 10 a.m. with a meetup in the Kohl's parking lot across from the City Brew off Shiloh and King Avenue West.
Tolliver said four motorcycle clubs and another local car group, Auto Culture of Big Sky, all came out in a show of support for the families of the West High teens Tommy Lindsay, Conner Devere and Kylie Larsen.
Also in attendance and surrounded by family was Zac Malcolm, another West High student who was in the car with the other teens when it crashed.
Among the black and gold balloons in the colors of West High there were also several orange and black balloons for Billings Senior, where 17-year-old Christine Croft went to school before she died in a car crash in early February.
"We had a lot of people just from the community that joined for this. Being able to be a support network for these families, they all lost their kids, I think it's a pretty cool thing to see everybody come together and help do that for them," Tolliver said."
Tolliver added that he wanted to thank everyone who helped organize the event, which came to involve securing air space from the airport for the balloon release and also working with the Billings Police Department to ensure that motorists on the cruise followed traffic laws.
Devere's mother Brenda Opitz said that Sunday's event was another reminder of how the Billings community has embraced her as she deals with the loss of her son.
Conner Devere was 16 and would have turned 17 on March 1. He loved riding dirt bikes but struggled choosing between his other loves of hunting and fishing.
"You know he was just so giving and so kind and he made everybody laugh," Opitz said. "That was like his gift. It just came natural."
Summing up who her son was, Opitz said that he "made family time family time."
Devere's mother said she isn't originally from Billings but that she has lived in the city since Conner was born. Owning and operating a home daycare, Opitz said she doesn't often get out into the community, which has made the widespread support for her and the other families affected in the crash all that more moving. From a financial perspective, the donations that have poured in have allowed her to not worry about how she would pay the bills amid a time of grief.
"Just the support that everybody has shown and what I'm seeing here is just absolutely amazing. It's beyond words. It just doesn't even seem real," she said.
People that she doesn't know have offered her hugs and comfort, sometimes "in a moment where they have no idea that that was the moment you needed it," she said.
The grieving process for Opitz by her description is ongoing and turbulent at times. She said sometimes outside of the house she feels good but then feels guilt at her happiness.
"I was just telling somebody else, I think we put the expectation on ourselves that we're strong people. I'm a strong person and I feel like I should be strong. And so the times that I'm not it just hits me even harder but I need to learn to just let it be and let whatever happen happen in the moment," she said.
Just before the balloon release Tommy Lindsay's mother Melody also described how the loss of her son has affected her, saying "every day is a different day."
Like Opitz, she said people she doesn't know have reached out to show their support. Her son had loved dirt bikes and motorcycles but at the start of high school those things took a backseat for football.
Melody Lindsay described being able to find some sense of peace and said that "seeing this and the gathering is so heartfelt and heartwarming that it makes every day a little bit easier knowing that the love and support this community has for one another, it is phenomenal."
At the hospital the day after the crash, February 20, was when she said she started to understand that she wasn't alone in going through this. The crash happened on a Friday night out near South 64th Street West and Danford Road. Tommy Lindsay succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Melody Lindsay said her son's football teammates had gathered outside his hospital window that Saturday.
"And that's when it really struck that the community had that much support for us," she said.
"It's comfort. Knowing that you're not alone. There's a lot of families that are going through the same thing we are, and just knowing that everywhere you turn there's somebody that has been affected by it and they're there to comfort and support you."