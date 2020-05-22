Memorial Day services planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terrace Gardens Cemetery invites the public to Memorial Day services beginning at 9 a.m. Outdoor seating will be available at the cemetery, located at 304 34th St. W.

The program will the American Legion Yellowstone Post 4 Color Guard; speaker Dan Jobrack, former member of the U.S. Navy; a flag-raising ceremony with the Young Marines; music by soloist Charlie Hendricks; and the Avenue of Flags.

The public is also invited to Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park and Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory’s Memorial Day Service of Remembrance. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Ave., and will be streamed live at the “Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary” Facebook page.

