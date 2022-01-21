Memorial held for Billings 15-year-old who was shot and killed

At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Sunday.
The crowd gathered Friday at the skate park downtown, holding candles, and seeming mostly positive in spirit. They greeted each other warmly as close friends and family do.
“These are all of our friends,” said Jude Yates, one of Parker’s step-brothers. “We grew up with all these kids in middle school.”
Yates felt confused and overwhelmed, he said, because he is still grieving and hasn’t been around a crowd since he stopped going to school to recover from the trauma of the shooting. Yates drove Parker to the hospital where he died.
“I just remember people shooting at us… I tried holding his wounds and giving him CPR… we were busting every red light, going like 70 trying to get to the hospital,” he said.
Yates remembers Parker as a brother and a best friend.
He also recalled the night of the incident as they went to hang out with a group that was forming, but didn’t expect violence or to see the person who fired the shots.
“This doesn’t happen out of nowhere. This kid (the suspect) is always talking about how his brother is going to go and shoot stuff and how he’s going to pull up on people and shoot them,” said Yates, adding that he has told police information including names, and that he believes they know who shot Parker.
Parker’s grandmother, Kathy Stricker, said Parker was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Parker’s other step-brother, Noah Yates, also remembers Parker as a brother and a best friend. He repeatedly said Parker was “beyond everything you would want in someone.”
People at the vigil also said Parker was dealt a bad hand in his life.
“He would get into situations and get himself out the next second just due to how likable he is,” said Noah.
Parker was a skilled on his scooter, which is why the group met at the skate park.
“I’m happy that everybody came and showed their love and support for Koehn,” said Madi Stricker, Parker’s sister, who lived with him.