Memorial held for Billings 15-year-old who was shot and killed

At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Sunday.

The crowd gathered Friday at the skate park downtown, holding candles, and seeming mostly positive in spirit. They greeted each other warmly as close friends and family do.

“These are all of our friends,” said Jude Yates, one of Parker’s step-brothers. “We grew up with all these kids in middle school.”

Yates felt confused and overwhelmed, he said, because he is still grieving and hasn’t been around a crowd since he stopped going to school to recover from the trauma of the shooting. Yates drove Parker to the hospital where he died.

“I just remember people shooting at us… I tried holding his wounds and giving him CPR… we were busting every red light, going like 70 trying to get to the hospital,” he said.

Yates remembers Parker as a brother and a best friend.