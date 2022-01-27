Men killed in Billings double homicide Tuesday ID'd

The two men killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Billings South Side have been identified.
Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, died of gunshot wounds after an apparent fight erupted among three men inside a pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street. Both men were Billings residents, according to a statement from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
A third man who was found critically injured at the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation into the two men's deaths continues, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley told The Gazette in an email Thursday. No arrests have been made.
First responders found a wrecked pickup truck around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement previously released by the Billings Police Department. Inside the truck, they found three men. LaForge and Bezpaletz were "unresponsive and not breathing," and were pronounced dead at the scene. According to initial evidence, a disturbance broke out inside the truck before the vehicle plowed into a tree on South 37th Street.
The third man, a 22-year-old, reportedly suffered injuries that were not consistent with typical vehicle crashes. Wooley could not comment on the man's condition beyond saying that he is still alive.
Prior to Tueday's shooting, Bezpaletz had walked from Alpha House, a Billings pre-release center, on Jan. 18. He had pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court in 2014 to stealing a vehicle, for which he received a deferred sentence. He was serving an additional sentence imposed by the court for parole violations at the time of his escape. He entered the pre-release center in September 2021.
He is one of three homicide victims that occurred in January under investigation by the Billings Police Department. The year 2021 ended with nine homicides, a drop from the record-setting 22 the previous year.
Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Billings just a few days before the deaths of Bezpaletz and LaForge to host a roundtable discussion on public safety with local officials. Maintaining space in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for violent and potentially violent offenders through diversionary programs dominated the conversation.