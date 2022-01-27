Men killed in Billings double homicide Tuesday ID'd

The two men killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Billings South Side have been identified.

Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, died of gunshot wounds after an apparent fight erupted among three men inside a pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street. Both men were Billings residents, according to a statement from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

A third man who was found critically injured at the scene was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation into the two men's deaths continues, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley told The Gazette in an email Thursday. No arrests have been made.

First responders found a wrecked pickup truck around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement previously released by the Billings Police Department. Inside the truck, they found three men. LaForge and Bezpaletz were "unresponsive and not breathing," and were pronounced dead at the scene. According to initial evidence, a disturbance broke out inside the truck before the vehicle plowed into a tree on South 37th Street.