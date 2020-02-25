Men tell jurors about efforts to locate mother who went missing in Billings in 2018

Two Washington men told a Billings jury on Tuesday about scouring the neighborhoods and businesses their mother frequented after she failed to return their calls for weeks in 2018.

They posted fliers and knocked on doors, but never heard from her again.

The trial of Gregory Scott Green began before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr after jury selection Monday.

Green is charged with deliberate homicide in the Sept. 13, 2018, death of girlfriend Laura Johnson. The 49-year-old woman's body has not been recovered. Police asked the public’s help locating Johnson’s remains roughly 10 months ago, without success.

During opening arguments Tuesday, defense attorney Blaine McGivern told jurors that Laura Johnson struggled with heroin addiction and had a history of leaving her residence, and that her risk for a drug relapse was high at the time of her disappearance.

McGivern underscored that jurors will be presented with no proof of how Laura Johnson died, or even that she is no longer alive. He said the evidence against his client "isn't actually all that incriminating."

Two of Johnson’s five sons took the stand on Tuesday morning.