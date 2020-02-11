2 men who escaped Big Horn County jail arrested by Billings Police Department

Two men who escaped Friday night from the Big Horn County Detention Center in Hardin have been arrested by the Billings Police Department.

The men were identified in a BPD social media post early Tuesday morning as Anthony Castro and Stephen Caplett. The third man, Andrew Parham, is still at large, according to BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger.

Castro and Caplett were both listed on the Yellowstone County Detention Facility roster Tuesday morning.

The jail roster listed the following charges for Castro: felony assault on a peace officer, felony escape from a detention center, two misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence.

By 7 a.m., the jail roster did not have charges listed for Caplett.

After the three men escaped sometime Friday, area residents in Hardin and on the nearby Crow Reservation were told to make sure their keys were out of their cars and that doors were locked.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office did not say Saturday how the three men escaped, but did say they should be considered dangerous and were unarmed.