Big Horn County jail escapees arrested in Billings tried to flee police

Two of the three men who escaped Friday night from the Big Horn County Detention Center in Hardin have been arrested by Billings Police and more details have been released about how the men broke out.
The inmates apparently assaulted and bound a detention officer and then assaulted and handcuffed a dispatcher, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The third escapee, Andrew Parham, is still at large.
Parham, was has been described by officials as a white male, 25, who is 6-foot 4 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Both of the arrested escapees tried to evade Billings police Monday night and Tuesday morning. In one instance, 34-year-old Anthony James Castro, was arrested after a foot pursuit on the South Side around the 800 block of South 29th Street.
The other arrested escapee, 34-year-old Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett, was spotted near the downtown area at around midnight and was involved in a vehicle pursuit that BPD terminated due to safety concerns.
Before the pursuit police had tried to stop what BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley described as "a vehicle of interest" with Caplett inside.
The vehicle sped away and Billings police chased. Police terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons after the suspect vehicle started going into oncoming traffic.
Caplett was later arrested at around 3 a.m. after being found as a passenger in a separate car near South Billings Boulevard and I-90.
Officers and members of BPD's Street Crimes Unit had been receiving information related to the escapees and following up on it Monday before the arrests, Wooley said.
In addition to details about the events of Friday night, the Tuesday press release also credits Big Horn County Sheriff's detectives' involvement in tracking down the two escapees who were found and arrested in Billings.
Last Friday it was about 10:05 p.m. when BHCDF inmates were able to lure a detention officer into a large cell block by convincing him of a sick person inside, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office press release states.
"The Officer stood at that entrance door and motioned the inmate that was ill to come to the door," the release says. "Two or three male inmates at this time grabbed the officer and pulled him inside where they assaulted him and bound him."
After taking a key, they moved on to the Big Horn County Dispatch area, assaulted a dispatcher, handcuffed her and "placed her on the floor area."
There were "approximately three to four" inmates in the dispatch area at this point, according to the press release.
They "convinced the dispatcher to show them how to open the garage into booking," then escaped out the garage door.
"At no time did all the other inmates leave the jail area," the release continues.
"The inmates never went around the courthouse area or destroyed any other county property except in the secure detention area. There was damage caused in the Big Horn County Detention Facility," the press release states.
The press release letterhead lists the names of Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair and Undersheriff Eric Winburn.
It's unclear how Castro and Caplett got from Hardin to Billings, which is about 50 miles away.
Castro and Caplett were both listed on the Yellowstone County Detention Facility roster Tuesday morning.
The jail roster listed the following charges for Castro: felony assault on a peace officer, felony escape from a detention center, two misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence.
Charges listed on the jail roster for Caplett include felony assault on a peace officer, felony escape, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor contempt of court violation.
After the three men escaped sometime Friday, area residents in Hardin and on the nearby Crow Reservation were told to make sure their cars and homes were locked.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the Big Horn County Detention Center Friday night after Big Horn County officials asked for help.
Sheriff Mike Linder said one of his commanders contacted him about the situation in Hardin at around 11 p.m.
"We had gotten initial information, it sounded like it was a riot at the Big Horn County jail," Linder said.
Two deputies who also work on the sheriff's office tactical response team were sent immediately to help. As more information came in, the sheriff sent members of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility's Special Emergency Response Team to Hardin. The SERT team is specially trained for scenarios like cell extraction when inmates need to be removed, Linder said.
A perimeter had been established around the detention center when the sheriff's office arrived and inmates appeared to have taken over almost the entirety of the jail except for the dispatch center and control room.
A plan was worked out and the SERT team began removing inmates from the jail and handing them over to police outside who would then walk them to heated school buses nearby, the sheriff said.
Early on law enforcement had to work their way through a barricaded door and a distracting flash-bang device was deployed in order to disorient any potential attackers, Linder said.
Law enforcement had both lethal and non-lethal munitions available as they began removing prisoners, but those were not necessary because inmates were compliant when ordered to get down, Linder said.
Inmates were searched for weapons and other contraband before being loaded onto buses. They were eventually put back into the detention center in Hardin.
One inmate who appeared to be provoking other prisoners on one of the buses was removed and taken to YCDF in Billings, Linder said.
Linder said he was not aware of any injuries. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office also stated there were no injuries to law enforcement or prisoners when control of the jail was regained. The Billings Police Department also assisted regaining control of the jail.
As progress was made, some members of the sheriff's office were released from the scene. Linder said the remainder sheriff's office personnel were departing at about 6 a.m.