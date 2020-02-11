Big Horn County jail escapees arrested in Billings tried to flee police

Sheriff Mike Linder said one of his commanders contacted him about the situation in Hardin at around 11 p.m.

"We had gotten initial information, it sounded like it was a riot at the Big Horn County jail," Linder said.

Two deputies who also work on the sheriff's office tactical response team were sent immediately to help. As more information came in, the sheriff sent members of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility's Special Emergency Response Team to Hardin. The SERT team is specially trained for scenarios like cell extraction when inmates need to be removed, Linder said.

A perimeter had been established around the detention center when the sheriff's office arrived and inmates appeared to have taken over almost the entirety of the jail except for the dispatch center and control room.

A plan was worked out and the SERT team began removing inmates from the jail and handing them over to police outside who would then walk them to heated school buses nearby, the sheriff said.

Early on law enforcement had to work their way through a barricaded door and a distracting flash-bang device was deployed in order to disorient any potential attackers, Linder said.