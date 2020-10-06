Mental Health Awareness Week benefit planned

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week. To bring attention to the issue, the Mental Health Center has joined forces with Taco John’s in the Heights.

The restaurant, located at 420 Main St., is distributing flyers with a “five-minute mental health check” that patrons can use to do a self-check.

On Wednesday, a fundraiser will take place, with 25% of the proceeds from all sales between 4-8 p.m. benefiting the Mental Health Center.

The Mental Health Center treats thousands of clients every year, most of whom fall at or below the poverty line, according to a press release from the center. Some of the vulnerable populations served include military veterans, senior citizens, people with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders, and families with youth experiencing their first psychotic break. MHC covers a 10-county region that spans approximately 21,000 square miles and has a population of over 200,000 people.

