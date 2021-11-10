'Mental health comedian' talks to MT farmers about suicide

People who are suicidal often drop hints that later, families often say they didn’t pick up on.

Giving away personal items, isolating from family and friends, sleeping too much or too little, and increased use of alcohol and drugs are all signs one may be depressed. If sudden relief follows, that indicates that they’ve made the decision to kill themselves.

The presentation was a first step towards normalizing discussions around mental illness among rural communities in Montana. But King thinks there is another personal safety element that needs to be addressed that ties into a cowboy-up culture.

There are countless stories of farmers getting caught in augers and other dangerous farm equipment that leaves them mangled.

One of Montana’s senators, Jon Tester, is commonly known for his full-time role on his farm in Big Sandy and his missing fingers that were sheared off in a meat grinder when he was a kid.

Even King told a story of a personal friend who removed all the safety equipment from an auger before accidentally stepping back into the long tube of machinery that pulls cut grain from a combine. King said the machine ripped the bibs off the farmer, narrowly avoiding a freak accident by the seat of his pants.