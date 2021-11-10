'Mental health comedian' talks to MT farmers about suicide

As 2021 comes to a close, farmers and ranchers in Montana are still suffering through the worst drought conditions the state has seen in nearly three decades. Dry weather started creeping in mid-2020 and stretched on through a dry winter, spring and summer in 2021.
Farmers faced not only extreme heat and drought, but also invading grasshoppers that destroyed rangeland and croplands.
In October, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the quality of Montana’s spring wheat crop was 67% poor to very poor and just 16% good. None of the crop was graded excellent, according to previous reporting by The Billings Gazette. Similarly, half of the state’s winter wheat crop was rated from poor to very poor in quality in October.
With the effects of drought, commodity prices, weather, crop yield to debt load, illness and injury, mental health and behavioral health are a major concern in farming communities.
After a year that launched 99% of Montana into severe to exceptional drought, Frank King, a self-described "mental health comedian" and past writer for Jay Leno’s Tonight Show, fears a spike in suicides could follow.
King spoke directly to farmers and ranchers during the Montana Farm Bureau Federation convention Tuesday to start a conversation about suicide.
King has stood before millions to tell his personal story of depression and suicide and has given TED Talks on recognizing signs of suicide and how to intervene. Despite his national stage, the Billings talk was only the second presentation King’s given to agricultural groups.
For seven years King has been trying to break into the ag industry to talk about the tough topics.
In 2014, King called different farm bureaus around the country to pitch his presentation. None would bite. One representative went as far as to say that they were offended he had brought up the issue of suicide among farmers, King said.
When the Montana Department of Agriculture contacted King, it was clear that it was due time for conversations about suicide to begin, King said.
Montana has led the nation in suicide rates for more than 40 years and a 2012 study revealed that suicide among farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers was double that of the general population, according to the National Farmers Union.
In 2014, farming was in the top five occupations most at risk for suicide.
From King’s perspective, starting the conversation about suicide is the first step to breaking down the "cowboy-up" culture that is prevalent among agricultural communities.
“People see me and I’m a guy and I come in talking about mental illness and how I almost killed myself…it seems to me it gives others permission to talk about (mental health) and it gives words to what they’re feeling,” King said.
King opened the talk by telling his own story about his brush with suicide.
It started generations before King was born. His grandmother died by suicide and then his great aunt. King was four years old when he and his mother found her.
“I screamed for days,” King said.
When King was about 55, he and his wife enjoyed a quiet, 29-acre farm in Washington where they rescued horses. But in April 2010, after filing a chapter seven bankruptcy and losing everything, King began making plans for suicide that included checking on his $1 million life insurance policy.
“I was worth more dead than alive,” King said. “My wife would be brokenhearted but she would not be broke. She’d have a million dollars.”
Burdensomeness is a common indicator of suicidal behavior. It occurs when one feels their friends and family would be better off without them.
When King called his insurance agent to see how long he had his life insurance policy, he said he was asking permission to kill himself. It was a hint indicating what was to come next.
People who are suicidal often drop hints that later, families often say they didn’t pick up on.
Giving away personal items, isolating from family and friends, sleeping too much or too little, and increased use of alcohol and drugs are all signs one may be depressed. If sudden relief follows, that indicates that they’ve made the decision to kill themselves.
The presentation was a first step towards normalizing discussions around mental illness among rural communities in Montana. But King thinks there is another personal safety element that needs to be addressed that ties into a cowboy-up culture.
There are countless stories of farmers getting caught in augers and other dangerous farm equipment that leaves them mangled.
One of Montana’s senators, Jon Tester, is commonly known for his full-time role on his farm in Big Sandy and his missing fingers that were sheared off in a meat grinder when he was a kid.
Even King told a story of a personal friend who removed all the safety equipment from an auger before accidentally stepping back into the long tube of machinery that pulls cut grain from a combine. King said the machine ripped the bibs off the farmer, narrowly avoiding a freak accident by the seat of his pants.
Regular visits to the doctor can help identify depression or other ailments that might be adding to things like fatigue or chronic pain. Preventative medicine also keeps serious illness at bay that can trigger depression if it is discovered in a more advanced stage.
If you suspect someone may commit suicide, King said the next step is to ask them outright if they plan to kill themselves. Those contemplating suicide will almost always say no, so take it one more step, King says. Ask them why they aren’t going to kill themselves.
For him, he stopped himself from pulling the trigger when he remembered the bravery of his mother. From five pregnancies, only two of her children survived. King was one of them.
“I have no idea where she found that kind of courage. I feel like I have to be at least as brave and try at least as hard to stay here as she did,” King said. “So make them give a voice to whatever it is.”