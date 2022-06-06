Mental health support and parks funding dominate Billings budget discussions

Most of June will be spent with Billings City Council members quickly working to finalize the city budget before the start of the new fiscal year at the end of the month.

To do so, council needs to decide whether it will cash in two of the mills voters approved last November with the $7.1 million public safety mill levy. The two mills are worth $400,000 and were reserved specifically to fund local mental health and substance abuse treatments.

Some council members have argued that the city shouldn't levy the two mills until council has decided specifically how to use the funds it would generate. Other members have argued that the need to better fund these services is clear and that programs already exist on which the city could utilize the money.

Also up for debate was how to fund city park projects that were cut from the budget last year. Some of the cut projects included the instillation of automated sprinkler and irrigation systems at parks that are still watered with systems that have to be manually started.

Automated sprinkling systems were specifically identified as improvements that over the long-term reduce labor and other costs for the city.

Parks in Billings are funded in part through Park District 1, a special maintenance district Billings created more than a decade ago as a way to increase funding for city parks. It does so by assessing fees each year on property owners across Billings.

Park District 1 will expire in two years after the Legislature passed a law last year changing the state's rules on special financing districts.

Council member Tom Rupsis proposed raising PD1 fees enough to pay for the automated sprinkling system projects, along with unfinished work at Highland Park. To offset the amount of fees the city would collect from property owners, he then suggested the city push back a year one of its road projects, not collecting those road fees.

That way, property owners see no net increase — or a small one — in the fees they pay each year to the city.

City staff has invited council members to submit their budget amendments in the next two weeks so that city council can adopt whatever amendments it has at the June 27 meeting when it officially adopts the budget.

The city's $40 million general fund budget is just about equal to its expenses this year, meaning for the first time in at least five years, Billings won't have to dip into its reserves.

