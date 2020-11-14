MEPA issued for Billings man

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Saturday for a 54-year-old Billings man who was last seen Nov. 12.

Mitchel Edward Kraske stands 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding with short, grey hair, according to a notice issued by the Montana Department of Justice. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket with stripes on the sleeves.

Kraske has a medical condition, and his family is concerned because he has not been able to take his medication, the notice said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kraske can call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460, or dial 9-1-1.

BPD announced a $1,000 reward Wednesday for anyone with information leading to the location of a 22-year-old Billings woman who has been missing since Oct. 13.

Amelia Brooks was last seen on the 800 block of Caroline Street. She stands 5-feet 1-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Brooks has blue eyes, braces and brown hair that changes to blonde halfway down.

Detectives assigned to find Brooks have found no reliable leads as to her whereabouts, according to Wednesday's announcement.

