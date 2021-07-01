MEPA issued for Billings mother and 3-month-old son

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in a search for a mother and her 3-month-old son who have been missing for nearly a week.

Kelsey Lanae McChesney, 19, and her son Zyaair Beston were last seen traveling together June 26. There is concern for both of their safety, according to a social media post from BPD, and Zyaair needs special baby formula that he may not be receiving. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has also been issued for the two.

McChesney stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes with blonde hair. She has piercings in her nose, lip and ears, according to information from the Montana Department of Justice, along with tattoos on her face and neck.

Zyaair has brown eyes and brown hair, a statement from the department said. He is less than two feet tall and weighs under 20 pounds. The DOJ could not say what either McChesney or Zyaair were last seen wearing.

Those with any information on Zyaair or McChesney can contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.

