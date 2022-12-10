MEPA issued for Indigenous woman in Billings

The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in finding an Indigenous woman reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this week.

Shanyel Strange Owl, 30, was allegedly taken from a Billings residence by an ex-boyfriend December 8, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice. As of Saturday morning, Strange Owl still had not been found.

Lawrence Michael Demarais, a 45-year-old Billings man currently on probation, is suspected of forcing Strange Owl from a home and into a pick-up truck at gun point. The truck is described as a 2018 maroon Chevy Colorado with the Montana license plate 344673D. It is unknown which direction they traveled, according to the Montana DOJ.

Strange Owl stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Demarais is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court for multiple felonies, most recently in March 2020 for criminal child endangerment.

Of the 22 people reported missing in Billings since the start of the year who still have not been found, about a third are American Indian or Alaska Native. Three of those seven are teenagers. Last year, Indigenous men and women made up 30% of all people reported missing across the state, according to the DOJ.

Demarais is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen, BPD said in a statement posted to social media Friday. Anyone who sees Demarais or Strange Owl, or has any information on their whereabouts can reach BPD at 406-657-8200 or by calling 911.