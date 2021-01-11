Merits of new zoning code keep council engaged for most of Monday night

The city drew one step closer to adopting a complete rewrite of its zoning code after spending much of Monday night debating the merits of the draft code and adding clarifications and corrections.

However, before the council tackled the new code, Mayor Bill Cole addressed Wednesday's riots and violent attacks led by supporters of Pres. Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

"These criminal actions were deplorable," Cole said.

He had just finished leading the council in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and he noted that currently the country does not feel like "one nation" and "indivisible." He spoke strongly against those leaders who "fan the flames of fury" calling their actions "reckless and dangerous."

He implored those listening to embrace principles of non-violence and to strive to work together. He struck a hopeful tone that as a country people can come together and do better.