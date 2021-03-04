Metra begins publicity push to get community's input on redesign and redevelopment

In October, the county tore down its grandstands, which had been built in 1949, but had deteriorated to the point that visitors were at risk from falling debris.

"We're looking at a facility that absolutely and unequivocally could use some work," Loveridge said.

The park's new draft master plan gives the county the opportunity to move forward with clear direction to update MetraPark and make it a "center stone," tying together all the amenities offered around Billings.

MetraPark's location couldn't be any better, Loveridge said. "It's perfectly situated between the Rims and the (Yellowstone) River."

County officials see an improved and updated MetraPark as a tuned-up economic engine for the region and an opportunity to improve the community, making it a place to which people want to move and an area where they will want to stay.

"We want to keep our kids in Billings, Montana," Loveridge said.