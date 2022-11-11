Metra fight continues as local attorney seeks specific concessions from Yellowstone County

Yellowstone County's move last month to cancel the bid process for privatizing management at MetraPark is not enough for the local attorney who filed suit to stop it.

Gene Jarussi, a retired Billings attorney, filed a response in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this week arguing the county stopping the bid process doesn't solve the other issues involved and that it wasn't the only action he sought when he filed his lawsuit against the county in September.

Jarussi is also seeking "declaratory and injunctive relief regarding any future attempt by this board to privatize Metra, and particularly seeks to enjoin any future management contract with OVG," he wrote in his court brief.

OVG, along with ASM Global, were the two events and venue management companies that had submitted bids with Yellowstone County to take over management at MetraPark.

Jarussi has argued in his court filings that specific communication between county commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman and OVG violated the "no contact" clause included in the public bid process and that the two sides colluded to bring about a specific outcome.

The county responded to Jarussi's initial September lawsuit by cancelling the bid process and rejecting the two bids submitted by OVG and ASM in October. The county argued that Jarussi's lawsuit seeking an end to the bid process was now without merit because the county had rejected the bids.

"The complaint is moot," the county wrote in its motion. "Jarussi requested the court stop the process with the requests. The county stopped the process with the requests. There is no process for the court to stop. There is no relief for the court to grant."

Jarussi argued in his brief earlier this week that the county's moot argument doesn't apply here. He argues that the only legitimate response to his complaint is for the court to permanently stop the current three county commissioners from seeking in the future to privatize management at Metra and to bar them from contracting with OVG.

Yellowstone County has stated repeatedly that both its bid process and the actions it has taken have been legitimate. The county also submitted a response to the brief Jarussi filed earlier this week.

"Mr. Jarussi had concerns about the process for the privatization (request for proposals) and the county listened to his concerns and did as asked," Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney, said in a statement. "Even though the county disagreed wholly with his allegations made in his complaint, the county withdrew its RFP."

She then said what Jarussi seeks is no longer something the county can grant.

"That he now continues with this lawsuit and claims of all sorts indicates a clear discontent with government as a whole and the county cannot solve all of his many issues. There is no legal basis for the matter to continue and the county has requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit," she said.