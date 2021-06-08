Metra reaches for diplomacy, awards alcohol contract to both applicants

The Pub Station's wasn't considered because the company only has a beer and wine license and the county requires an all-beverage license for a group to be a vendor at the arena.

Anderson Management Group has an all-beverage license and so has the ability to sell both beer and wine along with hard drinks at Metra events.

Like the Pub Station, the Exchange Club only has a beer and wine license but in the past it used Tiny's Tavern as a subcontractor to sell hard liquor. In its proposal to the county, the Breakfast Exchange Club stated its arrangement with Tiny's would continue.

It was there the county saw an opportunity.

Rather than have the Exchange Club use Tiny's, the county offered the contract to Anderson Management Group, giving the company space to sell liquor along with beer and wine.

"It's just a business transaction," said Brad Anderson, adding that he felt the arrangement was fair. "We signed the contract just like the Exchange Club."

And it was an opportunity for AMG to continue working with the county, something with which it's had plenty of experience.

"We've been down at the fairgrounds for 20 years," Anderson said.