Metra reaches for diplomacy, awards alcohol contract to both applicants

The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings will keep selling beer at MetraPark, continuing an operation the club has had in place for more than four decades.
Joining them will be Anderson Management Group, a new vendor to the arena that will sell beer and wine like the Exchange Club, but will also offer hard liquor. It's a one-year contract with an option to extend when it expires.
It's a unique arrangement born from a desire by Yellowstone County Commissioners to honor the charitable work done by the Exchange Club, and an effort to modernize operations at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
"In the end it's all about customer service," said Tim Goodridge, assistant general manager at MetraPark.
Goodridge said by working with both organizations, the arena can offer great customer service while preserving the charitable work done by the Breakfast Exchange Club.
It's the first time the county has used the bidding process to secure an alcohol vendor. Since 1978, the county has had a seven-year agreement with the Breakfast Exchange Club to handle beer and wine sales, an agreement the two groups have renewed every seven years.
Goodridge put out a statement Tuesday explaining the process.
"The decision to bid out the alcohol sales contract, or any MetraPark contract, is not a critique of a partnership but an ongoing obligation, on behalf of the county, to regularly bid out contracts," Goodridge said. "This is standard business practice and state law that vendor contracts need to be revisited every so often as a matter of good government."
The Breakfast Exchange Club was frustrated with the decision. The group felt its four-decade track record was enough to prove its ability to do the job. But more than that, the club worries about the impact sharing the contract will have on its charitable giving.
All proceeds from the club's sales go to community groups addressing child abuse prevention, veterans care, and community needs.
"A little money to give to the community is better than no money to give to the community," said Dina Harmon, the club president.
With the arrangement, the Breakfast Exchange Club will seek out different ways to bring in dollars for its charitable giving.
"We're gonna have to pull together some fundraisers," Harmon said.
The county received three bid proposals to take over the contract selling alcohol at the arena — from the Pub Station, Anderson Management Group and the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings.
The Pub Station's wasn't considered because the company only has a beer and wine license and the county requires an all-beverage license for a group to be a vendor at the arena.
Anderson Management Group has an all-beverage license and so has the ability to sell both beer and wine along with hard drinks at Metra events.
Like the Pub Station, the Exchange Club only has a beer and wine license but in the past it used Tiny's Tavern as a subcontractor to sell hard liquor. In its proposal to the county, the Breakfast Exchange Club stated its arrangement with Tiny's would continue.
It was there the county saw an opportunity.
Rather than have the Exchange Club use Tiny's, the county offered the contract to Anderson Management Group, giving the company space to sell liquor along with beer and wine.
"It's just a business transaction," said Brad Anderson, adding that he felt the arrangement was fair. "We signed the contract just like the Exchange Club."
And it was an opportunity for AMG to continue working with the county, something with which it's had plenty of experience.
"We've been down at the fairgrounds for 20 years," Anderson said.
The process to award the contract took longer than expected. At one point the county was hung up on a new rule from the Montana Department of Revenue that stipulates customers who buy alcohol from one vendor cannot drink it on the premises of another.
The county sought legal advice on how best to interpret the rule and believes the arrangement it's now worked out with the Exchange Club and Anderson Management Group follows state regulations.
"It's been determined to be satisfactory," Goodridge said.