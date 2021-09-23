MetraPark brings on new booking agency to bolster arena events

MetraPark officials are eyeing the next wave of growth in Billings and hoping to increase the number of events coming through the facility.
“We want to retain our status as the entertainment center of the region,” said Tim Goodridge, assistant general manager at MetraPark.
But, MetraPark isn’t in the event promotion business. It's a facility rented by promoters, with the exception of MontanaFair, which is handled in-house. To increase the number of events hosted in the arena, Metra officials have partnered with Oak View Group Facilities, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles.
OVG Facilities, a division of Oak View Group, launched in 2015 to offer resources and access to events for venues that don’t use a management company. They work with facilities across the U.S. and abroad to bring in music, sports, and other events.
OVG manages and operates Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and has booking partnerships in Spokane. They link tours together across multiple facilities in their network, hence their interest in the Billings market.
"With Billings being the state's largest city, we see tremendous opportunity to grow the entertainment market and work with our partners to bring top-notch live entertainment into the region,” said Peter Luukko, chairman of OVG Facilities.
Bill Dutcher, general manager at MetraPark, said the partnership will enhance what MetraPark is already presenting. “They have the ability to direct where a lot of the shows can go,” said Dutcher, “and they can direct a lot of resources in a lot of directions.”
Luukko hopes the partnership will attract out-of-town visitors into Billings and "make it a night or possibly an overnight or weekend stay."
Dutcher said the booking relationship won’t increase ticket prices at the venue, and there isn’t a wish list of events that MetraPark has provided, rather it’s about steering business to the Billings market.
"We have great relationships in the live event industry and will look to bring concerts, family shows, and other unique attractions to Billings,” said Luukko. “We strongly believe we can make a difference in the entertainment offerings here in Billings."
According to a study by Visit Billings in 2017, people visiting Billings generally took in two or more activities while in town, and nearly 30% of respondents attended a special event or festival.
Goodridge describes the partnership as a proactive approach aligned with MetraPark Vision, a master-planning process to improve the facilities and services at the county-owned operation.
“As you see the consolidation and corporatization that happens in the entertainment industry, you have to figure out how to make sure you are connected to something that is larger than your own regional market,” said Goodridge. “Otherwise you are at the mercy of what other promoters want to bring.”
The contract is for five years with the option of renewal, and the entities hope the partnership will increase profits and surpass a three-year average of revenue brought into the facility.
According to Goodridge, negotiations have been ongoing for about a year, spurred by OVG. “This ratifies our position as a market that is important, and they can see some potential for growth,” Goodridge said.
Luukko said the organization conducts daily calls with promoting partners to see who’s touring, who’s available, and is sharing the Billings calendar. “The booking cycle takes some time, but we expect to see an increase in 2022."