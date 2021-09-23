MetraPark brings on new booking agency to bolster arena events

Bill Dutcher, general manager at MetraPark, said the partnership will enhance what MetraPark is already presenting. “They have the ability to direct where a lot of the shows can go,” said Dutcher, “and they can direct a lot of resources in a lot of directions.”

Luukko hopes the partnership will attract out-of-town visitors into Billings and "make it a night or possibly an overnight or weekend stay."

Dutcher said the booking relationship won’t increase ticket prices at the venue, and there isn’t a wish list of events that MetraPark has provided, rather it’s about steering business to the Billings market.

"We have great relationships in the live event industry and will look to bring concerts, family shows, and other unique attractions to Billings,” said Luukko. “We strongly believe we can make a difference in the entertainment offerings here in Billings."

According to a study by Visit Billings in 2017, people visiting Billings generally took in two or more activities while in town, and nearly 30% of respondents attended a special event or festival.

Goodridge describes the partnership as a proactive approach aligned with MetraPark Vision, a master-planning process to improve the facilities and services at the county-owned operation.