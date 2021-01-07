MetraPark buildings are demolished on Wednesday

Yellowstone County continues its steady redevelopment of the fairgrounds at MetraPark.

On Wednesday, crews demolished the Heritage and Sandstone buildings on the west side of the complex, which have slowly been deteriorating over the last several decades. The area where the aging buildings stood is scheduled to become a food truck court, part of the county's master plan for redeveloping the fairgrounds.

Last summer, the county received the draft master plan it had commissioned earlier in the year, detailing three broad options for redeveloping MetraPark.

The three options all include a walking pedestrian mall, with idea to make MetraPark more accessible from its north to south ends. The plans also clear out the food shacks used during MontanaFair and replaces them with a newly constructed food court, which will be built on the site of the Heritage and Sandstone buildings.

It also includes space for an RV park.