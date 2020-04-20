MetraPark church service, protest held without permission, Yellowstone County officials say

Moullet stood atop a trailer bed in front of multiple Montana and American flags and addressed the crowd with a microphone. At about 1:10 p.m. rain started falling on the parking lot.

Right after Moullet finished quoting President Franklin D. Roosevelt's famous "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," statement, the generators powering his microphone died. The crowd, some of whom had been loosely spaced out around him, came closer in order to hear him above the wind and passing cars.

After the generators kicked back on, Moullet talked about what he felt was the appropriate way to voice an opinion.

"As Americans, we should rise up and speak our piece. We always let the other guy speak, we need to do our speaking. We need to be brave and to be bold and to be strong. We don't have to be rude and break the law. We don't have to protest. We're not protesting anything. We're just speaking our voice, our rights, and what we want to do," he said.

Moullet's sermon also emphasized the importance of love and the need to live without fear and the power of God.