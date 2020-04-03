MetraPark in Billings to serve as site for coronavirus patients needing shelter

An isolation unit and quarantine site is being set up at the MetraPark Pavilion, according to Yellowstone County's United Health Command.
The site will be for those awaiting COVID-19 testing results or who have tested positive. The site is planned specifically for those who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence and have not other accommodation.
"While the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone to stay home, wash their hands frequently and maintain a 6-foot distance from others, this is impossible for people who do not have somewhere to shelter-in-place," the group said in press briefing materials.
The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings among RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
The MetraPark site for patients will be staffed by medical, mental health and substance abuse professionals from a variety of organizations, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said.
While the site was originally planning to begin operating Monday, he said plans changed and officials began using it Thursday night, although he declined to say how many patients were currently being sheltered there.
The site will be able to serve "several dozens" of patients at a time, Felton said.
Both Felton and KC Williams, the county’s emergency services director, stressed that the MetraPark site is only for those individuals awaiting test results, or who have a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, and lack proper housing.
“This is not an overflow shelter,” Felton said.
The site will use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and $50,000 from St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, according to the UHC.
A separate building at MetraPark, the Sandstone Building, will be used to accept and process donations. The command is asking for donations of personal protective equipment. Anyone with donations should call ahead to schedule their drop-off at 406-208-8154.
Requested items are:
- N95 respirators:1860, 8210, Inovell 3000 and 1870, 1870+, 9210, 9211, 8511Z.
- Surgical masks, including ASTM levels 1, 2 and 3.
- Hand sanitizer (70% alcohol preferred).
- Tyvek overalls.
- Tyvek hoods.
- Face shields.
- Thermometers: oral (digital) and no touch.
- Goggles (no splash preferred).
- Disinfectants (Fuzion item No. 31478), Caviwipes, Clorox/Lysol disinfecting wipes.
- Isolation gowns (Fluid resistant).
Officials are asking that items be brought in their original packaging if possible, and otherwise labeled and well organized in a sturdy box, with the name and number of each item listed.
The donation center began operating on Friday.
Instructions for cash donations will be provided at a later date, according to the command.
In addition to donations, the command is asking for health care volunteers. Any retired doctors, nurses, social workers, administrators, medical assistants and similar occupations are encouraged to donate their time and expertise. For more information or to volunteer, call 406-272-8511 or visit youcanvolunteer.org.
