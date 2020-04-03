MetraPark in Billings to serve as site for coronavirus patients needing shelter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An isolation unit and quarantine site is being set up at the MetraPark Pavilion, according to Yellowstone County's United Health Command.

The site will be for those awaiting COVID-19 testing results or who have tested positive. The site is planned specifically for those who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence and have not other accommodation.

"While the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone to stay home, wash their hands frequently and maintain a 6-foot distance from others, this is impossible for people who do not have somewhere to shelter-in-place," the group said in press briefing materials.

The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings among RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

The MetraPark site for patients will be staffed by medical, mental health and substance abuse professionals from a variety of organizations, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said.

While the site was originally planning to begin operating Monday, he said plans changed and officials began using it Thursday night, although he declined to say how many patients were currently being sheltered there.