MetraPark profits this year blow past previous record

MetraPark will pull in more profits this year than it has ever made and it's got officials there pretty excited.

"It's going to be a record-breaking year," said Tim Goodridge, the interim executive director of MetraPark.

In the last nine months, Metra has pulled in $608,000 in net profits and is on track to finish the fiscal year bumping up against $1 million. In comparison, the Metra's best fiscal year before now was 2019, when the events center finished its first nine months of the fiscal year with $116,000 in profits.

One of the largest factors that play into Metra's profits is MontanaFair. Last summer's fair doubled the net income of 2019's fair for an increase of $300,000 this year.

In addition to increased fair revenue, Metra saw $250,000 this year from sign revenue. On top of that, the county last year renegotiated the Metra's alcoholic beverage contract — which end up being a contentious endeavor — that led to a 30% increase in alcohol revenue for Metra.

"It's the accumulation of a lot of little things," Goodridge said.

One of those little things has been more events. From January to March, a stretch of 90 days, Metra put on 76 events, ranging from the state high school basketball and wrestling tournaments to the Shinedown music festival to a Jeff Dunham show to dance competitions and the return of Outlaws indoor football.

For Craig Peterson, the events coordinator for MetraPark, the busy spring schedule has shown just how well the team at MetraPark has been able to work under genuine pressure.

"The joke after each event has been, 'It'll slow down after this weekend,'" he said with a laugh. "It is a lot, but we're always striving for more."

Goodridge couldn't be more pleased with what the Metra staff has pulled off in the last 90 days, calling it "perfect professionalism."

"I'm just so proud of how everybody has been working," he said. "It's just been a blur."

The pressure comes from various sources: the quick turnaround needed for staging so many events, putting on the events with key positions vacant due to staffing and the uncertainty of Metra's future management.

Since November, Yellowstone County Commissioners have been openly — and at times acrimoniously — debating the virtues and pitfalls of turning management of MetraPark over to a private group.

Earlier this year, the county put out a formal call for information and qualifications from private companies that were interested in taking over operations at the event center.

Oak View Group and ASM Global toured Metra last month and submitted proposals to the county. Both are a venue management and event programming companies based in Los Angeles.

Last year, OVG signed a five-year contract with the county to book shows for MetraPark, which it's now done twice.

The Hank Williams Jr. show next month and June's Kevin Gates concert were both lined up at First Interstate Arena by OVG and have potential of being big sellers for Metra. The Hank Williams Jr. show has already sold 4,500 tickets.

On top of the shows, Metra staff is also preparing for the annual Professional Bull Riders Rodeo, which arrives in Billings on April 30.

Adding to the debate over the future management structure at Metra is an organizational review of MetraPark systems and management procedures that was completed in February.

The review, performed by the Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group, showed that MetraPark needed more focus on preventive maintenance and that it needed to develop clearly defined and written policies and procedures. Little had been written down by previous Metra leadership teams.

Goodridge reported to county commissioners last week that a formal policies and procedures manual had been completed and that various new protocols had been put in place recommended by the review.

Uncertainty will remain for Metra employees until commissioners decide their way forward in regards to privatizing management. For Goodridge that's where the staff's perfect professionalism comes in.

He's proud of the Metra crew and believes they'll continue to do competent, professional work amid all the uncertainty.

"This staff is working super hard," he said.

