MetraPark starts work on 100-stall horse barn

MetraPark is in the process of raising a new 100-stall horse barn as the events complex works to update several of its structures.

The barn is being built by S Bar S Construction.

Earlier this year, crews tore down the Heritage and Sandstone buildings on the west side of MetraPark, which had been slowly deteriorating over the last several decades. The area where the aging buildings stood is scheduled to become a food court, part of the county's master plan for redeveloping the fairgrounds.

Prior to that, the county demolished MetraPark's landmark grandstands in October, which had been built in 1949. The structure was aging and falling debris had created a public safety concern.