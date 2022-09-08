Metra's booking contract with OVG may have underperformed

The company helping to book shows for MetraPark walked away with more money this year than what it provided the county.

Yellowstone County's booking agreement with Oak View Group, or OVG, just completed its first year; four years remain on the contract, enough time that both county leaders and OVG officials acknowledge performance should improve.

But for the first year, OVG earned $395,000 under the agreement and the county earned $370,000.

That contract is now a point of focus for county leaders because OVG, along with ASM Global, is competing to take over management of MetraPark.

Of the roughly 50 events and shows held at the arena in the time, OVG helped book two, the Hank Williams, Jr., and the Kevin Gates concerts. OVG's influence helped facilitate a handful of others, like the Morgan Wallen show.

That influence is a point of debate for county officials because influence is hard to quantify.

"It's not the best contract in the world," Tim Goodridge, interim general manager of MetraPark, told commissioners following their Thursday discussion meeting. "You're paying for influence rather than performance."

Commissioner Don Jones pointed out that national groups like OVG and ASM Global, both based in L.A., have a long history and many contacts in the entertainment industry.

"That influence is critical," he said.

He and the other commissioners, along with Goodridge, acknowledged that influence is difficult to measure and that should the county end up negotiating a management contract with either of the two companies, they'll have to push for items that are more measurable.

"I don't want to pay for a cheerleader," said Commissioner John Ostlund. "I want to pay for performance."

These types of agreements are structured to guarantee that the private management or booking companies involved receive a specific percentage of the revenue brought in by the events booked at the venue.

The revenue guarantee is calculated, in part, on a formula that's built on a venue's baseline of revenue. That baseline is typically calculated by looking at the revenue brought in by an events venue over a handful of years.

Under the county's booking agreement, OVG receives half of the revenue brought in by an event at the arena after the county reaches its baseline. When other variables are factored in, OVG ends up touching roughly 7 out of every 10 dollars MetraPark makes.

The deadline for OVG and ASM Global to submit their bids for managing MetraPark are due at the end of the month. Once received, county officials will decide which is the best fit and begin negotiating a contract.

In those negotiations, county officials will have to figure out how big of a slice of the revenue should be left for both parties, the management company and the county, said Kevan Bryan, the county's director of finance and budget.

"There's still plenty of opportunity," he said.