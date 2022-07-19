MHP releases details on victims killed in I-90 pileup

The Montana Highway Patrol has released an update on those killed last week in a massive pileup outside of Hardin.

While the collision involved vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province, the six victims were all Montana residents from Hardin, St. Xavier and Bozeman. The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The onset of a dust storm on a segment of Interstate 90 west of Hardin created blackout conditions for dozens of drivers Friday, according to statements from meteorologists and law enforcement. While MHP troopers are still investigating the crashes, according to preliminary evidence the storm caused vehicles traveling in the eastbound lane to slow down only to be rear-ended. That caused a chain reaction involving 19 crashed vehicles, including several semi-trucks.

The six killed in Friday’s wreck were traveling in three separate vehicles, and all six died by the time first responders arrived. According to the latest information from MHP, the victims included:

— A 60-year-old man from Bozeman who was driving a van. His passenger, a 61-year-old woman also from Bozeman, was hospitalized.

— A 47-year-old man from St. Xavier. He was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by a 79-year-old St. Xavier man who was taken to a Billings hospital.

— An 11-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman, who were in the SUV driven by the 72-year-old Hardin woman.

The update released Monday night by MHP clarified that two children were among the victims in the pileup. Of the 11 people hurt in the crash, three were critically injured.

Big Horn County officials directed questions about the victims’ names and exact causes of death to Deputy County Coroner Rick Kruger, who could not be reached for comment.

Friday's pileup began an exceptionally deadly weekend for those on Montana's roads. Later that same night, a deputy in a Carbon County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle struck and killed two men on Highway 212 near Roberts. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, and the crash is under investigation. By Sunday, MHP also reported fatal wrecks in Blaine, Jefferson and Carbon counties.