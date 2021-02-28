MHP still seeking information from people involved in massive pileup crash east of Billings

The sergeant wasn't able to put a firm total on the number of vehicles involved between the primary and secondary incidents, but said "fifty vehicles, probably, isn't outside the realm of possibility."

"Maybe more," he added.

People involved in the crash continued to contact the highway patrol on Sunday and Hayter estimated that it could be several days before MHP has a firm number in terms of vehicles involved.

"So that's our number one focus right now, is just trying to identify everyone involved, to try to put the puzzle back together," Hayter said.

Due the size of the crash and how many different accounts and experiences have to be considered, it's possible MHP won't be able to fully reconstruct the chain of events, according to Hayter.

Numerous vehicles with limited damage were able to be driven away from the scene and drivers did so, in some cases to free up space for responders, according to Hayter. That's one factor contributing to the ongoing effort to document who was involved. With people in need of assistance multiple vehicles deep in the pileup, moving and towing vehicles was a priority.