MHP still seeking information from people involved in massive pileup crash east of Billings

The Montana Highway Patrol on Sunday continued to seek information from people involved in a pileup crash and other related crashes that happened east of Billings Saturday on the Yellowstone River bridge and involved dozens of vehicles.
In a social media post published online Sunday, MHP asked people involved in the Yellowstone River bridge incident to contact them with name, vehicle description and contact information. That information can be emailed to Sgt. Kyle Hayter at khayter@mt.gov.
"Due to the chaotic nature of this incident, we were not able to collect all this information," the MHP post says. People are urged to contact MHP as soon as possible since adding that information to the report is necessary for someone seeking a copy of the crash report for insurance purposes, according to MHP.
The crash that was reported just before noon Sunday happened on I-90 at mile marker 452 where the bridge crosses the Yellowstone River. Initial reports put the number of vehicles involved at roughly 30.
Ice on the bridge was the suspected cause reported Saturday. Hayter, the MHP sergeant, said Sunday that weather and road conditions continued to be looked at. Additionally MHP was looking into whether or not people were driving too fast for the conditions or were following vehicles too closely.
Hayter said that the roughly 30 vehicles involved refers just to the vehicles towed away from the bridge pileup. He said there were other multi-vehicle crashes, some involving as many as seven vehicles, stretching back to Johnson Lane.
The sergeant wasn't able to put a firm total on the number of vehicles involved between the primary and secondary incidents, but said "fifty vehicles, probably, isn't outside the realm of possibility."
"Maybe more," he added.
People involved in the crash continued to contact the highway patrol on Sunday and Hayter estimated that it could be several days before MHP has a firm number in terms of vehicles involved.
"So that's our number one focus right now, is just trying to identify everyone involved, to try to put the puzzle back together," Hayter said.
Due the size of the crash and how many different accounts and experiences have to be considered, it's possible MHP won't be able to fully reconstruct the chain of events, according to Hayter.
Numerous vehicles with limited damage were able to be driven away from the scene and drivers did so, in some cases to free up space for responders, according to Hayter. That's one factor contributing to the ongoing effort to document who was involved. With people in need of assistance multiple vehicles deep in the pileup, moving and towing vehicles was a priority.
"Obviously we'd like to kind of leave things as they are and gather evidence and take photographs but you know in this scenario lives and people's safety come before scene preservation," Hayter said.
"I've been with the patrol for 14 years and law enforcement for almost 16. I've never seen anything of this size before. You know, obviously the five, three, half a dozen car pileups, I've seen plenty of those. But never of this magnitude and in this short a duration."
Multiple troopers are investigating the crash.
In all four people were taken to area hospitals including one person who was being treated for what were reported to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people either fell or jumped off the bridge Saturday and American Medical Response enacted its mass casualty plan due to the severity of the wreck.
