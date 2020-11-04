MHP troopers unhurt after patrol vehicles hit by passing truck

Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were unhurt after their patrol cars were hit by a man driving a rented U-Haul truck on Interstate 90 near Billings on Tuesday evening.

According to MHP Sgt. Drew Novak, troopers Toni Snelling and Jared Delaney were out of their cars investigating a crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the King Avenue West exit at about 6:25 p.m.

The crash blocked the right-hand lane, and the troopers parked their cars in the driving lane with their lights on while they investigated on foot.

As traffic slowed and maneuvered around the crash, a man driving the U-Haul failed to slow down and move into the left-hand lane and sideswiped both of the troopers' cars.

One MHP car had to be towed from the scene, as well as the U-Haul truck. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The other MHP car was damaged but able to be driven from the scene.

The incident comes nine days after two tow truck drivers were hit and killed at a crash scene by a man who failed to slow down and move over.