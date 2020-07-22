MHP trying to contact suspected driver who fled from fatal crash Monday night near Laurel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the Montana Highway Patrol are still trying to contact the person they believe was driving a car that struck a motorcycle Monday night near Laurel, causing a crash that killed one person and hospitalized another.

The collision broke the front axle of the Chevrolet Impala that, according to a crash narrative provided by MHP, rear-ended a motorcycle that was stopped facing east at a stop sign at South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road at about 9:39 p.m. Monday night.

Despite the car being disabled by the crash, the driver still fled the scene of the crash, according to Trooper Aaron Freivalds. Freivalds said Wednesday afternoon that investigators believe they know who the driver is but have so far been unable to contact the person.

The 47-year-old Billings man who had been driving the motorcycle remained hospitalized and in intensive care, Freivalds said. The Billings woman who was also on the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are all suspected factors in the crash, according to the trooper.

