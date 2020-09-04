Midtown Billings trash fire burns tenant, melts garbage can

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded to a trash fire at 825 Avenue D, No. 108, at 11:18 a.m. on Friday. The fire caused approximately $500 in damage.

According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the tenant put something hot into a garbage can, which ignited the contents inside. The tenant sustained minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish the fire, which also melted the garbage can.

A neighbor heard the smoke alarm, grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and put out the fire, saving the tenant from further injury and the apartment from further damage.

The fire was ruled accidental by Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum.

The property is insured. It is unknown if the property’s contents are insured.

