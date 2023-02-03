A Billings man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder, attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a weapon.

Thomas John Slevira Jr. appeared in Yellowstone County District Court nearly four weeks after allegedly killing a man, then invading a birthday party at a midtown Billings home.

Slevira was still serving a sentence in the Montana Department of Corrections when the latest felonies were filed against him, and is currently not eligible for bail. If released from DOC custody, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald L. Harris set his bond at $1 million.

Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested Slevira at a residence on the 1200 block of Burlington Avenue on January 9. His arrest followed a standoff that spanned several hours and drew members of the BPD SWAT. Sleveria, allegedly armed with a handgun, broke into the house during a birthday party. At the time of the break-in, court documents said, there were at least 12 children under the age of ten at the party.

Inside the home, Slevira allegedly shot one of the four adults who confronted him. The wounded man was later treated at a Billings hospital. When police arrived, according to charging documents, Slevira was barricaded in the home’s basement. Billings police tried negotiating with Slevira and launching CS gas into the house before he surrendered.

During the standoff, police found a wrecked SUV registered to Carlos Delao, a Billings resident, just north of the Burlington Avenue house. When officer went to his home on Avenue F, Delao’s body was in the driveway, court documents said. Security footage recovered by investigators allegedly showed Slevira shooting Delao while he was driving the SUV, pulling his body out of the driver’s seat and stealing the vehicle.

Slevira first appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Jan. 13 on counts of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. With the case moving to district court, county prosecutors have added three additional counts of assault with a weapon. Prior to his arrest last month, Slevira was serving a five-year sentence to the DOC for partner or family member assault, according to department records. He was out of custody on conditional release.

Friends of Delao have launched a MealTrain to benefit his family, which can be found here: mealtrain.com/trains/qn336l. Donations to his children may also be made at that site.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Erik Brady, the man shot while attending the birthday party on Burlington Avenue. That GoFundMe is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/erik-brady-and-his-family.