Midtown house fire closes portion of Poly Drive

A fire Tuesday burned through the attic of a Midtown home, but did not result in any serious injuries.

Billings Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at the intersection of Poly Drive and Hoover Avenue around 2:45 p.m. They found both flames and smoke coming from the top story of the house.

“I’d say they had the fire contained in 10-15 minutes,” said BFD Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell at the scene.

Billings Police were also at the fire and had a portion of Poly Drive at the intersection closed to traffic while at least six engines packed the roads surrounding the house. An hour after crews snuffed out the flames, smoke was still spewing from top windows of the house.

Mitchell said there were no injuries reported due to the fire, which is still under investigation.

Along with BFD and the Billings Police Department, personnel with American Medical Response were also at the scene.

