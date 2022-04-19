 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Yakawich appointed to fill Yellowstone County Legislative seat

Former Billings City Council member Mike Yakawich was appointed to Tuesday to represent House District 51 in the Montana Legislature.

He was named by the Yellowstone County Commission to fill the left vacant by the death in March of Frank Fleming.

Fleming, a Republican, was elected to the Legislature in 2018 representing a district covering much of the south end of Yellowstone County.

Frank Fleming

Yakawich spent eight years on the City Council as a tireless supporter of Billings’ working-class neighborhoods and in 2021 he ran for mayor.

— This story will be updated.

Mike Yakawich

Yakawich

 JAMES WOODCOCK, Gazette Staff
