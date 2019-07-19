Friday is the cool down with the high expected to hit 82 and a small chance of scattered thunderstorms predicted for the evening.
The National Weather Service shows a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the early evening.
It's something of pattern for Billings this summer: hot afternoons that turn into evening thunderstorms. Thursday saw a high of 89 and then an evening rainstorm brought just under a tenth of an inch of rain.
Friday's cooling will continue into Saturday where the high is expected to hit 79 before climbing back up to a high of 86 on Sunday. Both days will be mostly clear and sunny, opening the door to highs in the upper 90s beginning next week.