FUN IN THE SUN

Kids cool off in the water at the Castle Rock Park Splash Park on Friday.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

Friday is the cool down with the high expected to hit 82 and a small chance of scattered thunderstorms predicted for the evening.

The National Weather Service shows a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the early evening.

It's something of pattern for Billings this summer: hot afternoons that turn into evening thunderstorms. Thursday saw a high of 89 and then an evening rainstorm brought just under a tenth of an inch of rain. 

Friday's cooling will continue into Saturday where the high is expected to hit 79 before climbing back up to a high of 86 on Sunday. Both days will be mostly clear and sunny, opening the door to highs in the upper 90s beginning next week. 

Tags

Business Reporter

Business Reporter for the Billings Gazette.