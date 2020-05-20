Miles City hit hard with tennis ball-sized hail, strong winds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A severe thunderstorm hit Miles City Wednesday night with damaging hail and strong winds.

The thunderstorm passed through the Miles City area starting around 6 p.m., leaving behind damage from 2.5-inch diameter, or tennis ball-sized hail. Wind gusts northeast of Miles City reached speeds of about 66 to 75 miles per hour, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Krista Carrothers.

The storm left behind broken windshields, uprooted trees and broken power poles. Carrothers said that the thunderstorm was followed by a severe wind storm that moved quickly through the area. The Miles City area had the most severe weather Wednesday evening.

Areas to the west, including Billings, didn’t experience severe storms, while other areas saw pea-sized hail, Carrothers said. Both Miles City and the Billings area received less than an inch of rain.

Carrothers said that the storm system is moving north toward Glasgow, and that severe thunderstorm warnings and hazardous weather advisories for south-central and southeastern Montana were canceled as of 8:30 p.m.

NWS Billings issued a hazardous weather outlook earlier Wednesday, which put the greatest risk of severe storms "east of a line from Forsyth to Biddle."