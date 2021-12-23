Miles Elementary students learn about charity in tech literacy project

Second-grade teacher Max Melfie supported his students participating because he appreciates the push to collaborate and mix classes where possible. He believes it keeps students happy and engaged. “They needed an audience, and it was perfect for us because we’ve been working on writing for an audience, and today they got to be an audience,” said Melfie.

Second-grader Cora Hoyt neatly drew bulbs onto a Christmas tree card, while fifth-grader Logan Kurschner talked to her about researching the Yellowstone Boys and Girls ranch, after showing the video. “I did not hear of it before but it did make me think about some things,” said Logan. “I was curious about when it was made and how many people it helped. It was made in 1957 and it helped 10,000 patients in the last couple of years.”

Logan, from Rhiana Austin’s class, added that she may want to volunteer at the American Cancer Society after seeing her classmate’s presentations because she understands people with cancer have a hard time in life.

Target donated money to buy the books for the project and MRM told Louk the ages and genders of the children in need so she could buy accordingly. As a librarian, she was able to buy books the children would probably enjoy reading, she said.