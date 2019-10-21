Employees and volunteers with the Billings branch of Casper ministry group Vision Beyond Borders worked Monday morning to load a shipping container with more than 20,000 pounds of medical clothing and supplies bound for refugees living in camps in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan.
More than 600,000 Syrian refugees have entered Jordan, located along Syria's southern border, since 2013, according to the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees. More than 120,000 of those refugees are living in camps. The UNCHR estimates that 5.6 million people have left Syria since 2011.
The ongoing civil war in Syria has left an estimated 400,000 Syrians dead.
The ministry has been in Billings for three years, said Rebecca Haffey, a coordinator for the group who's worked for VBB since January.
Refugee donations Monday were packaged in labeled cardboard boxes wrapped together on pallets. Haffey said the items were collected over about a nine-month period. Volunteers during that period checked the quality of some of the used clothes donated, and sorted, boxed and labeled them. Items were then shrink-wrapped into pallets.
The supplies are expected to arrive in Jordan for distribution in early December. The ministry finances most of its work through donations, Haffey said.
“This is a Christian ministry,” she said. “So we’re basically just sharing God’s love through this. We’re just showing people we care. It wouldn’t be a very good representation of a Christian to not care about something like this and about people who are suffering.”
About eight people bustled back and forth in the chilly morning air, carrying cardboard boxes from the warehouse located at 2967 Enterprise Ave. A forklift was also used to help load pallets. The group started at about 8 a.m. and aimed to have the container loaded by 10 a.m.
Vision Beyond Borders was originally founded by director Patrick Klein in 1994 as Asian Vision in Casper, according to the organization’s website. At that point the organization focused on bringing Bibles into China, according to VBB’s website.
The ministry’s outreach efforts have expanded since and it now seeks to help children, orphans, widows, persecuted pastors, sex trafficking victims and refugees through humanitarian aid, medical care, and religion, according to the VBB website.
The group claims to have brought 1 million Bibles and handed out more than 4 million vegetable seed packets.