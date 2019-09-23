"The Fed" wants your feedback.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will be in Billings this week touring local businesses and holding a forum to get feedback on the state of the local and area economy.
He will speak about the state of the larger region which includes includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is the regional branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, and Kashkari helps set monetary policy for the rest of the country.
Kashkari will begin his visit Thursday morning, Sept. 26, with a business leader roundtable followed by a discussion about the state of early child care in Montana. That afternoon at 12 p.m., Kashkari will hold a free, public town hall at the Petro Theater at Montana State University-Billings. Stockman Bank CEO and Minneapolis Fed Helena Branch director William Coffee will serve as moderator.
Kashkari will answer questions about how the Federal Reserve System affects business professionals, community leaders, students, and consumers. He can also speak to economic disparities, regulating big banks, or the Fed’s recent interest rate decisions. Kashkari has worked on transparency and data gathering since taking over the position in 2016. He will also touch on how the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gathers data and informs its work within the Federal Reserve System.
Kashkari will give brief remarks, followed by a question and answer-style lecture with the audience
To register for this free, public event, go to: https://frbminneapolis.cvent.com/Billings2019.
Following the town hall, Kashkari will meet with Billings-area tribal leaders and then tour the ExxonMobil refinery.
Free parking for attendees is available on campus in the Virginia Lot, located on the corner of Virginia Lane and Rimrock Road. A shuttle bus will be also available to and from town hall in this lot.