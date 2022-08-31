 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota man charged for role in chase that ended in a fiery crash near Huntley

A Minnesota man who allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol on a chase that ended with a flaming wreck on Interstate 94 near Huntley that led to one man needing surgery is facing multiple charges in Yellowstone County District Court.

Levi Johnson

Levi Johnson, 23, appears in Yellowstone County District Court on allegations of leading Montana Highway Patrol on a chase that ended in a flaming wreck Aug. 31, 2022. 

Levi Johnson, 23, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to theft, criminal endangerment, fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license. County prosecutors allege Johnson was driving a stolen sedan that reached speeds of over 150 mph while trying to evade officers. A passenger in the sedan needed emergency surgery following the crash.

Car chase on I-94

Car chase on I-94

An MHP sergeant parked his vehicle in the I-90 median between South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street on Monday, according to charging documents. He tracked a Kia Cadenza heading east into the construction zone speeding at 95 mph. The Kia appeared to be trying to get ahead of traffic before the road narrowed to a single lane.

The sergeant caught up to the Kia by the time it reached the I-94 exit and tried to get the sedan to pull over by turning on his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, court documents said. The driver of the Kia allegedly ignored the MHP sergeant and accelerated to speeds of 110 mph. Traffic ahead of the Kia had to pull off the interstate to avoid being struck.

Car chase on I-94

When the Kia passed mile marker 6, it crested a hill and its driver lost control. It shot through the median, into the westbound lanes and smashed into a guardrail. The Kia overturned down a grassy hill. The impact ejected a passenger in the Kia, a 20-year-old man. The driver, later identified as Johnson, got out of the Kia and ran while the vehicle caught fire.

Car chase on I-94

Flames spread out in the dry grass that surrounded the car. Firefighters from Lockwood, Shepherd and Worden brought the blaze under control, and assisted in rescuing the injured passenger. First responders found him on the scorched ground, and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for burns and a broken arm.

Car chase on I-94

Car chase on I-94

Car chase on I-94

Members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter around the wreck, and arrested Johnson soon after. Johnson denied being the driver of the Kia and told investigators he was asleep through the chase and subsequent crash. He allegedly said he was visiting Billings while on his way back to his home state. The Kia was reported stolen out of Roseville, Minnesota, and Johnson also denied knowing it was stolen, charging documents said. He entered Yellowstone County Detention Center the same day as the crash.

During Johnson’s initial appearance in court Wednesday, Standing Master Brad Kneeland set his bond at $50,000, citing the nature of the charges and Johnson’s lack of ties to Montana. Johnson said in court he is currently employed in Minnesota. As of Wednesday morning, he was still incarcerated in YCDF.

Johnson’s arrest comes just a little over a month after a pileup on I-90 between the Sugar Avenue overpass and the South Billings Boulevard exit killed a 59-year-old Billings man. Four vehicles in the eastbound lane headed by a semi-truck were approaching a construction zone when a 51-year-old man from Billings driving a pickup truck allegedly came from behind at a higher rate of speed.

The truck hit an SUV, a sedan and the semi. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and MHP reported speed, alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in connection to the wreck. 

