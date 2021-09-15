MINT Film Festival returns for a fourth year, despite pandemic setbacks

“Filmmakers are quite resilient. It was impressive to see how many people made stuff while in their home and separated from everything,” said Murnion. “Cinematographers made films with their families, goofed off and made home movies with great story arcs ... everyone got really creative. That’s the spirit of filmmakers; they have something to say and they are going to find their way back behind a camera before long.”

What Murnion isn’t excited about is the amount of pandemic-themed films that were made. “It’s already old. No one want to relive being shut in their house for weeks, or months.” But, people did find ways to fill their time, even making films using Zoom.

The festival had a record number of submissions this year. Nearly 500 films were sent into MINT for consideration, and 85 films were accepted.

At 17%, it’s a high acceptance rate, Murnion described, when contrasting it with larger and more established festivals like Sundance. “It’s like winning the lottery getting into Sundance.”

Of the accepted films in this year’s MINT Film Festival, 48% were directed by women, though it’s not an intentional selection based on gender or other criteria, said Murnion.