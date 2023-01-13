Missing 77-year-old Billings woman found dead

Sherri Richterich was found dead Friday at about 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The 77-year-old woman with dementia had been missing since she walked away from her Green Acres Drive home on the far west end of Billings Sunday night.

She was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 56th Street West near the interstate.

Friday was the fifth day of searching for the woman, an effort that included numerous volunteers and family members, a specially-trained dog team from out of state, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s department helicopter. Personnel from the Carbon and Stillwater sheriff’s departments also joined in the search.

On Monday, searchers found Richterich’s coat, but until she was found Friday there was no other sign of her.

Volunteers searched through marshes, along ditch banks and through outbuildings in the area. One family member set up a food truck to serve hot meals to the volunteers.