Missing Billings girl found safe, police say
Missing Billings girl found safe, police say

A 13-year-old Billings girl reported missing early Friday morning has been safely located, according to the Billings Police Department.

Deanna Price, 13, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the Colton Boulevard area in Billings and was found walking on the West End around 1 p.m. Saturday by an officer. She is now safe at home, according Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The Billings Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Deeanna Price who went missing Friday.

 Billings Police Department
