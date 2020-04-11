Missing Billings girl found safe, police say

A 13-year-old Billings girl reported missing early Friday morning has been safely located, according to the Billings Police Department.
Deanna Price, 13, was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the Colton Boulevard area in Billings and was found walking on the West End around 1 p.m. Saturday by an officer. She is now safe at home, according Lt. Brandon Wooley.
