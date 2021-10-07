 Skip to main content
Missing Billings teen found
Police are asking anyone with information about Allen Kocher's whereabouts to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200. Police announced in a social media post Wednesday night that Kocher was supposed to be home after football but has not been seen and that his cell phone was found near a school. 

 Photo Courtesy Billings Police Department

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Allen Kocher was supposed to come home after football Wednesday but was believed to either have run away or gone missing. 

His cell phone was found "abandoned" near a school, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department published Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.

