Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.
Allen Kocher was supposed to come home after football Wednesday but was believed to either have run away or gone missing.
His cell phone was found "abandoned" near a school, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department published Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.
