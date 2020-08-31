Missing Billings teen's body found by hunter in Yellowstone River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A body found by a hunter two weekends ago in the Yellowstone River has been identified as a missing Billings teenager.

Anthony Pedigo, 18, had been reported missing to the sheriff's office on Aug. 7. His body was found in the river on Aug. 22 at about 2:15 p.m., according to a Monday morning press release issued by Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

An autopsy performed Aug. 25 found no obvious signs of foul play, but lab reports have yet to be made available, according to the sheriff.

It's believed Pedigo had been dead for several days before his body was found, Linder wrote in the press release.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate Pedigo's death and asks that anyone with information call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929. Additionally, anyone who may have seen or had contact with Pedigo within the last month is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Pedigo's body was badly decomposed when the hunter first reported finding human remains in a channel of the Yellowstone River near Custer Frontage Road and Road 39 South, the press release says.

The body was recovered and brought to the State Forensic lab morgue in Billings, according to Linder.