A Billings woman last seen the day after Christmas has been found safe, according to the Billings Police Department.
A local missing person's alert for Ashleigh Shandeal Bauer, 33, was issued Wednesday by the Billings Police Department.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley announced on social media that Bauer had been found "and is safe."
Bauer self-reported Wednesday and police confirmed her welfare at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wooley said by email. The lieutenant added that his agency "received excellent feedback from the community regarding potential sightings and whereabouts that were helpful."
Before she was found, Bauer had been reported missing to BPD on Jan. 20. She had last been seen by friends at a residence on the 800 block of Avenue B on Dec. 26. Bauer was described in the Wednesday missing person alert as someone without a permanent residence who was known to stay short periods of time with friends.
