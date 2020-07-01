Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled after Billings woman found safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Wednesday morning for a Billings woman has been canceled after she was found safe.

The MEPA for 63-year-old Valerie Grubb was issued by the Montana Department of Justice at about 7 a.m.

The MEPA was canceled at about 10:30 a.m. at the request of the Billings Police Department.

At the time the MEPA was issued, Grubb had not been seen since 9 p.m. Tuesday night when she was at her home in Billings.

"Valerie left in her car and has not been contacted since," the advisory said, adding that "her husband fears for her life."

Grubb is diabetic and has a sleeping disorder, according to the initial advisory.

Her husband was concerned she might have fallen asleep at the wheel while driving, according to an informational poster accompanying the advisory.

Grubb had been last seen driving a black 2018 Kia Sportage with Montana license plate 3-42406D.

The advisory described Grubb as a white female with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to the advisory.

