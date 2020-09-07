Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled after Colorado man found safe in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Sunday night for an 86-year-old Colorado man with medical issues who was taken from a care facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

By 5 p.m. Sunday the alert was canceled after the man was found safe in Billings.

The missing man, Nicholas Golder, previously lived in Montana in the town of Forsyth and in a phone call placed since he was taken from the care home, said he was in Montana.

At the time of the MEPA it was unknown who took Golder from the care facility, according to the alert, which was issued at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday by the DOJ. Golder at that point had been last seen Saturday.

The Montana Department of Justice alert said Golder could be in Billings and could be headed to Forsyth.

Golder was described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Golder was apparently without medication he needs. The MEPA described him as having "serious medical conditions" and "memory impairment."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.