Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled after girl last heard from in Miles City is found

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been in Miles City when she was last heard from Tuesday was canceled Thursday afternoon.

The girl, Serenity Rae Wilson, was feared to be held against her will by a 17-year-old boy, according to an alert issued at 2:08 a.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

By 1:15 p.m., the MEPA was canceled and Serenity had been found and was safe, according to an update from the department of justice.

Wilson's last contact before the MEPA had been by text message at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, at which point she was thought to be in Miles City, according to the DOJ announcement. She was initially listed as a runaway and her parents fear for her safety, the alert said.

Wilson was described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 103 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. She's believed to have been wearing black sweat pants and white and pink shoes.

An informational poster accompanying the MEPA further describes her as having fair complexion and blue and brown hair.

The same poster identifies the 17-year-old who may be holding her against her will as Toby Pittman.