Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for 3 girls from Fort Belknap
Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for 3 girls from Fort Belknap

Update: The three girls have been found safe, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office early Thursday morning for three girls under the age of 10 believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

The girls are identified in the MEPA as Sierra, Kira and Brea Skjold, ages 7, 6, and 3. They each have brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen in Fort Belknap on Wednesday.

They may be headed to Billings in a gold 2004 Nissan Maxima with their 36-year-old non-custodial mother Valene Wing-Skjold. The vehicle they may be traveling in has a license plate of "CPH980," according to the alert, which was issued by the Montana Department of Justice at 1:47 a.m. Thursday.

Wing-Skjold "has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs," the MEPA says. The alert goes onto state "there is concern for the safety of the children." Their grandmother Eva Maria Walker may also be present, according to the MEPA.

Sierra, Kira and Brea Skjold, ages 7, 6 and 3, may be headed to Billings in a 2004 gold Hyundai Maxima with their non-custodial mother Valene Wing-Skjold. The vehicle has a license plate of CPH980.

In an informational poster accompanying the MEPA, Wing-Skjold is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and is Native American. Her date of birth is March 25, 1984. Her daughters birth dates are also provided in the poster.

Sierra, age 7, was born on June 12, 2013. Kira, age 6, was born on May 7, 2014. Brea, age 3, was born on July 10, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at 406-357-3260 or call 911.

