Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for 3 girls from Fort Belknap

Update: The three girls have been found safe, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office early Thursday morning for three girls under the age of 10 believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

The girls are identified in the MEPA as Sierra, Kira and Brea Skjold, ages 7, 6, and 3. They each have brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen in Fort Belknap on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They may be headed to Billings in a gold 2004 Nissan Maxima with their 36-year-old non-custodial mother Valene Wing-Skjold. The vehicle they may be traveling in has a license plate of "CPH980," according to the alert, which was issued by the Montana Department of Justice at 1:47 a.m. Thursday.

Wing-Skjold "has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs," the MEPA says. The alert goes onto state "there is concern for the safety of the children." Their grandmother Eva Maria Walker may also be present, according to the MEPA.