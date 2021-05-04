Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 45-year-old man last seen Monday in Billings

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 45-year-old man last seen at his Billings home on Monday.

The advisory for Christopher Deshazo was issued at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday by the Montana Department of Justice on behalf of the Billings Police Department.

Deshazo has a traumatic brain injury and the advisory says the injury "has left him with diminished mental capabilities."

"There is concern for Christopher's safety and wellbeing," the advisory says.

An informational poster accompanying the MEPA says that Deshazo was at home asleep when his family went out and that when they returned home he was gone.

It's believed that he left on foot. The poster mentions that he has "mental deterioration" due to the traumatic brain injury and that there is fear he may not be able to care for himself and could get injured.

Deshazo is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen Monday he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with green stripes on the chest, a black baseball cap and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Deshazo is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.