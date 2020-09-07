Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Colorado man who could be in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Sunday night for an 86-year-old Colorado man with medical issues who was taken from a care facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The missing man, Nicholas Golder previously lived in Montana in the town of Forsyth and in a phone call placed since he was taken from the care home, said he was in Montana.

It's unknown who took Golder from the care facility, according to the MEPA issued at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday by the DOJ. Golder was last seen Saturday.

The Montana Department of Justice alert said Golder could be in Billings and could be headed to Forsyth.

Golder is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Golder is apparently without medication he needs. The MEPA describes him as having "serious medical conditions" and "memory impairment."

Anyone with information about Golder is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-221-6540 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.